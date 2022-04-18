After Hours Most Active for Apr 18, 2022 : BAC, TWTR, CASA, BIGC, PDBC, COTY, UBER, QQQ, ATVI, ARVL, PG, NLSN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 51.36 to 13,962.12. The total After hours volume is currently 76,498,366 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $38.85, with 6,105,651 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.7 at $49.15, with 4,554,140 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $55.



Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is -0.3 at $6.80, with 3,515,193 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CASA is 9.132821; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is +0.07 at $19.23, with 3,371,264 shares traded. BIGC's current last sale is 54.94% of the target price of $35.



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is -0.02 at $19.25, with 2,848,728 shares traded. This represents a 45.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.30, with 2,740,084 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 69.17% of the target price of $12.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $31.79, with 2,617,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.97 at $340.66, with 2,278,732 shares traded. This represents a 7.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $79.06, with 2,269,586 shares traded.ATVI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/25/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 69 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Arrival (ARVL) is +0.03 at $2.87, with 2,167,376 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $157.06, with 1,540,501 shares traded.PG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.29 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $27.19, with 1,447,219 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 97.11% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.