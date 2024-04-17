After Hours Most Active for Apr 17, 2024 : BAC, GRAB, TLT, QQQ, AAPL, AMZN, ZTO, CMCSA, PUMP, HLF, ENB, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.66 to 17,499.28. The total After hours volume is currently 77,374,774 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $35.23, with 3,840,497 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. BAC's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $39.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.21, with 3,199,355 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 72.95% of the target price of $4.4.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.02 at $89.26, with 2,857,241 shares traded. This represents a 8.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1 at $425.94, with 2,673,138 shares traded. This represents a 37.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $168.10, with 2,030,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $181.28, with 1,562,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is +0.005 at $19.31, with 1,420,677 shares traded. ZTO's current last sale is 64.37% of the target price of $30.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.99, with 1,353,929 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is unchanged at $8.19, with 1,280,416 shares traded. PUMP's current last sale is 68.25% of the target price of $12.



Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is unchanged at $8.23, with 1,199,899 shares traded. HLF's current last sale is 63.31% of the target price of $13.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $33.33, with 1,086,609 shares traded. ENB's current last sale is 84.77% of the target price of $39.32.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $59.65, with 945,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.