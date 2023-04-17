After Hours Most Active for Apr 17, 2023 : SWN, ZM, BAC, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, PFE, MSFT, NRG, AMC, AMZN, FE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.29 to 13,081.42. The total After hours volume is currently 76,470,000 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $5.19, with 4,394,812 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 57.67% of the target price of $9.



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +0.06 at $67.68, with 4,103,957 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 82.04% of the target price of $82.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $30.45, with 2,473,944 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.04 at $318.88, with 2,197,566 shares traded. This represents a 25.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $165.18, with 2,078,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.06 at $105.91, with 1,864,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $41.18, with 1,845,238 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 84.91% of the target price of $48.5.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.23 at $288.57, with 1,704,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $35.11, with 1,609,227 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 85.63% of the target price of $41.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.02 at $5.18, with 1,551,958 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 287.78% of the target price of $1.8.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.06 at $102.68, with 1,527,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $40.86, with 1,316,414 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 99.66% of the target price of $41.

