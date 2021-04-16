After Hours Most Active for Apr 16, 2021 : CIG, VIAC, IQ, VIPS, MO, BAC, T, VZ, DISCA, CSCO, AAPL, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.02 to 14,037.89. The total After hours volume is currently 97,872,485 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (CIG) is +0.008 at $2.28, with 9,649,138 shares traded. CIG's current last sale is 69.03% of the target price of $3.3.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.03 at $39.32, with 7,248,767 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 81.07% of the target price of $48.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $15.22, with 5,052,490 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 68.25% of the target price of $22.3.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.1725 at $28.26, with 4,334,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is +0.03 at $52.34, with 3,479,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $39.17, with 3,022,266 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $29.94, with 2,967,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 84 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.03 at $58.25, with 2,935,769 shares traded.VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/21/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.29 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is +0.1 at $37.44, with 2,637,543 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 93.6% of the target price of $40.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.80, with 2,616,718 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $134.16, with 2,445,252 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $55.11, with 2,256,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

