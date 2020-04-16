After Hours Most Active for Apr 16, 2020 : GE, LOW, BAC, NKE, V, VICI





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





General Electric Company (GE) is +0.0398 at $6.28, with 4,492,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is unchanged at $92.44, with 3,031,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LOW is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $21.46, with 2,448,255 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 79.48% of the target price of $27.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is unchanged at $86.30, with 2,383,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.17 at $162.25, with 1,668,021 shares traded.V is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/22/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.35 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $15.75, with 1,627,790 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 51.64% of the target price of $30.5.

