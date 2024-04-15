After Hours Most Active for Apr 15, 2024 : INTC, GRAB, AAPL, F, V, AMZN, TSLA, SMTC, T, BTU, BEKE, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -31.66 to 17,675.17. The total After hours volume is currently 111,291,905 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $36.28, with 5,483,966 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83.4% of the target price of $43.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.31, with 4,761,675 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 75.23% of the target price of $4.4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $172.74, with 4,200,445 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $12.21, with 3,800,250 shares traded. F's current last sale is 93.92% of the target price of $13.



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.9457 at $270.33, with 3,566,366 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.24 at $183.38, with 2,917,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.98 at $160.50, with 2,591,076 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 84.92% of the target price of $189.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is unchanged at $32.39, with 2,584,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMTC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.23, with 1,894,468 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is unchanged at $22.94, with 1,800,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BTU is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $12.95, with 1,686,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.055 at $25.86, with 1,501,292 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.55% of the target price of $32.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.