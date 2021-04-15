After Hours Most Active for Apr 15, 2021 : BAC, MRO, F, TME, IGT, GE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.54 to 14,021.65. The total After hours volume is currently 57,185,748 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $38.78, with 2,845,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. Business Wire Reports: Bank of America Announces Investments in 40 Private Funds Focused on Minority Entrepreneurs for Approximately $150 Million



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.02 at $10.86, with 2,469,154 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.03. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $12.24, with 2,216,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.08 at $17.91, with 1,825,374 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



International Game Technology (IGT) is +0.26 at $17.29, with 1,397,556 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IGT is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $13.55, with 1,318,644 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 129.05% of the target price of $10.5.

