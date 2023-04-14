After Hours Most Active for Apr 14, 2023 : ALKS, BHC, V, BSX, CMCSA, QQQ, BMY, MU, AAPL, AMZN, BAC, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.51 to 13,091.03. The total After hours volume is currently 56,483,066 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alkermes plc (ALKS) is unchanged at $29.35, with 5,112,086 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALKS is 8.383276; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $7.49, with 2,551,595 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 93.61% of the target price of $8.001.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $234.02, with 2,334,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $51.77, with 2,237,084 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.07 at $38.03, with 1,698,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.48 at $319.05, with 1,592,026 shares traded. This represents a 25.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.04 at $70.49, with 975,216 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 85.96% of the target price of $82.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.06 at $62.69, with 923,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $165.27, with 866,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1118 at $102.62, with 853,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $29.59, with 800,294 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 80 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.03 at $49.55, with 788,469 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 86.93% of the target price of $57.

