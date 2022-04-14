After Hours Most Active for Apr 14, 2022 : NIO, NLSN, V, TWTR, MRO, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.53 to 13,892.69. The total After hours volume is currently 69,371,702 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $19.65, with 2,982,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is +0.1698 at $27.57, with 2,700,634 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 98.46% of the target price of $28.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $212.79, with 2,399,301 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.37 at $45.45, with 1,810,880 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 81.16% of the target price of $56.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.01 at $26.60, with 1,524,319 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.09 at $87.92, with 1,427,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.06. XOM's current last sale is 114.18% of the target price of $77.

