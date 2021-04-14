After Hours Most Active for Apr 14, 2021 : IQ, ABEV, DISCK, DISCA, NLY, INTC, AAPL, AGNC, GM, SLB, ALLY, AJAX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.24 to 13,819.15. The total After hours volume is currently 94,987,350 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.05 at $15.40, with 13,434,027 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 69.06% of the target price of $22.3.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is +0.01 at $2.83, with 12,197,030 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 101.07% of the target price of $2.8.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $33.08, with 8,106,570 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 76.93% of the target price of $43.



Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) is unchanged at $38.38, with 3,774,240 shares traded. DISCA's current last sale is 95.95% of the target price of $40.



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is unchanged at $8.84, with 3,258,155 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.14 at $64.33, with 3,193,914 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. INTC's current last sale is 95.3% of the target price of $67.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.15 at $132.18, with 2,801,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.015 at $17.37, with 2,105,775 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.05 at $58.43, with 1,696,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is -0.01 at $27.30, with 1,693,811 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $47.75, with 1,672,891 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.13. ALLY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/16/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.13 per share, which represents a -44 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ajax I (AJAX) is -0.03 at $10.08, with 1,577,401 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.