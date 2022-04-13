After Hours Most Active for Apr 13, 2022 : WBD, VALE, PBR, TMUS, ACAD, PM, BAC, AAPL, CMCSA, MTOR, PDBC, PG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.97 to 14,215.32. The total After hours volume is currently 69,982,085 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $26.00, with 6,148,650 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 61.9% of the target price of $42.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.01 at $19.92, with 4,310,066 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 92.65% of the target price of $21.5.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.07 at $16.03, with 3,798,321 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 98.65% of the target price of $16.25.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is unchanged at $134.85, with 2,164,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMUS is in the "buy range".



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is unchanged at $24.43, with 2,144,598 shares traded. ACAD's current last sale is 80.1% of the target price of $30.5.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $101.20, with 1,733,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $38.85, with 1,601,568 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 86 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $170.30, with 1,408,737 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.91, with 1,398,375 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) is unchanged at $35.55, with 1,365,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTOR is in the "buy range".



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.01 at $18.88, with 1,363,016 shares traded. This represents a 42.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $159.46, with 1,311,055 shares traded.PG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.29 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

