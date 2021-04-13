After Hours Most Active for Apr 13, 2021 : PBR, BGCP, AAPL, XOM, CAN, T, FOLD, MSFT, SUSL, ORI, NLSN, SOS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.21 to 13,987.7. The total After hours volume is currently 71,684,858 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is unchanged at $8.27, with 6,785,949 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 81.48% of the target price of $10.15.



BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is unchanged at $5.73, with 4,909,733 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $7.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $134.50, with 2,583,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.01 at $55.72, with 2,075,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. XOM's current last sale is 101.31% of the target price of $55.



Canaan Inc. (CAN) is -0.01 at $14.60, with 2,028,008 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $29.60, with 1,533,226 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 98.67% of the target price of $30.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +0.32 at $9.63, with 1,230,722 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 9.80543; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.12 at $258.37, with 1,205,342 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is -0.0318 at $72.13, with 1,125,000 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is unchanged at $23.33, with 1,123,645 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORI is in the "strong buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $25.27, with 981,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



SOS Limited (SOS) is +0.04 at $4.84, with 970,028 shares traded.

