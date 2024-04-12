After Hours Most Active for Apr 12, 2024 : INTC, T, PFE, HPE, IEF, VZ, AAPL, PACB, QQQ, MU, V, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.75 to 18,006.24. The total After hours volume is currently 106,327,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $35.65, with 12,272,537 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.95% of the target price of $43.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $16.30, with 7,844,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $25.88, with 4,422,323 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.42% of the target price of $33.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.42, with 2,918,633 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 102.47% of the target price of $17.



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is +0.02 at $92.33, with 2,713,713 shares traded. This represents a 3.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $39.75, with 2,591,200 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. VZ's current last sale is 86.41% of the target price of $46.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $176.55, with 2,572,135 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is +0.03 at $3.20, with 2,202,077 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.17 at $438.44, with 2,152,128 shares traded. This represents a 41.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.12 at $122.40, with 2,065,190 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $275.96, with 1,739,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.22 at $56.69, with 1,673,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.09. WFC's current last sale is 94.48% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.