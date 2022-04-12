After Hours Most Active for Apr 12, 2022 : KGC, UBER, SLM, SKYY, AAPL, COTY, ERIC, QCOM, PG, PLYA, T, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.95 to 13,945.19. The total After hours volume is currently 78,880,383 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $6.13, with 5,648,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.04 at $32.03, with 3,879,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $16.72, with 3,024,760 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is +0.06 at $84.51, with 2,717,504 shares traded. This represents a 10.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $167.79, with 2,453,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.52, with 2,355,198 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $12.



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $9.30, with 2,316,817 shares traded.ERIC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $136.09, with 2,211,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is unchanged at $159.01, with 2,037,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is -0.01 at $7.72, with 1,984,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.54, with 1,937,362 shares traded. T's current last sale is 68.56% of the target price of $28.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $53.67, with 1,790,072 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. VZ's current last sale is 91.74% of the target price of $58.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.