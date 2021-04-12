After Hours Most Active for Apr 12, 2021 : AAPL, VIAC, VICI, DISCK, VIPS, KMI, INTC, XOM, BP, BABA, IQ, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.99 to 13,827.34. The total After hours volume is currently 87,968,480 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0001 at $131.24, with 5,703,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.03 at $39.80, with 5,054,051 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 82.06% of the target price of $48.5.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.0599 at $28.58, with 4,357,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $35.01, with 4,102,966 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 81.42% of the target price of $43.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.11 at $26.52, with 3,234,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.05 at $16.45, with 2,819,773 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 96.76% of the target price of $17.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.005 at $65.41, with 2,674,471 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. INTC's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $67.5.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.05 at $55.45, with 2,626,712 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. XOM's current last sale is 100.82% of the target price of $55.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.01 at $24.63, with 2,529,855 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $28.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.16 at $243.85, with 2,503,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.09 at $16.25, with 2,423,800 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 72.87% of the target price of $22.3.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.02 at $255.89, with 1,920,582 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 93.05% of the target price of $275.

