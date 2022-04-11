After Hours Most Active for Apr 11, 2022 : QQQ, CL, ATCO, COTY, T, NLSN, ONB, BSX, QCOM, AAPL, INTC, PACB
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.86 to 13,985.35. The total After hours volume is currently 67,399,574 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $340.85, with 4,001,689 shares traded. This represents a 7.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $80.44, with 3,213,414 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 92.99% of the target price of $86.5.
Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is unchanged at $13.05, with 2,961,815 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $16.
Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.69, with 2,253,477 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 72.42% of the target price of $12.
AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $19.59, with 2,250,135 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $27.40, with 1,959,684 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 97.86% of the target price of $28.
Old National Bancorp (ONB) is unchanged at $15.33, with 1,915,741 shares traded.ONB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $44.22, with 1,906,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".
QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -0.13 at $135.23, with 1,594,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $165.59, with 1,549,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $46.55, with 1,408,717 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.52% of the target price of $52.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is +0.01 at $8.22, with 1,338,782 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore After-HoursExplore
Most Popular
- After Hours Most Active for Apr 8, 2022 : TWTR, BP, AAPL, BMY, ERIC, MSFT, QQQ, GT, QCOM, GM, PFE, PSX
- After Hours Most Active for Apr 7, 2022 : GOLD, AAPL, GOGO, NIO, NLSN, PLTR, TWTR, CMCSA, SNAP, IQ, FB, IRWD
- After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2022 : PBCT, MTDR, CPT, VIR, HOOD, WIT, MPC, EMBC, EXC, QQQ, BKD, BCS
- After Hours Most Active for Apr 11, 2022 : QQQ, CL, ATCO, COTY, T, NLSN, ONB, BSX, QCOM, AAPL, INTC, PACB