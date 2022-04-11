After Hours Most Active for Apr 11, 2022 : QQQ, CL, ATCO, COTY, T, NLSN, ONB, BSX, QCOM, AAPL, INTC, PACB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.86 to 13,985.35. The total After hours volume is currently 67,399,574 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $340.85, with 4,001,689 shares traded. This represents a 7.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is unchanged at $80.44, with 3,213,414 shares traded. CL's current last sale is 92.99% of the target price of $86.5.



Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is unchanged at $13.05, with 2,961,815 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $16.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.69, with 2,253,477 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 72.42% of the target price of $12.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $19.59, with 2,250,135 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $27.40, with 1,959,684 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 97.86% of the target price of $28.



Old National Bancorp (ONB) is unchanged at $15.33, with 1,915,741 shares traded.ONB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/18/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.34 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $44.22, with 1,906,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -0.13 at $135.23, with 1,594,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $165.59, with 1,549,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $46.55, with 1,408,717 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.52% of the target price of $52.



Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is +0.01 at $8.22, with 1,338,782 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

