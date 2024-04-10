After Hours Most Active for Apr 10, 2024 : INTC, QQQ, SQQQ, FIP, ALEC, NRIX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -19.83 to 17,991.82. The total After hours volume is currently 77,433,312 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0101 at $37.19, with 2,361,071 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.52% of the target price of $44.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.54 at $437.83, with 1,797,188 shares traded. This represents a 41.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $10.94, with 1,686,080 shares traded. This represents a 8.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is unchanged at $6.33, with 1,639,006 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIP is in the "strong buy range".



Alector, Inc. (ALEC) is +0.3873 at $6.24, with 1,530,007 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALEC is 14.525936; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) is +0.0001 at $15.69, with 1,487,250 shares traded.NRIX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/11/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.8 per share, which represents a -75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

