After Hours Most Active for Apr 10, 2023 : F, VTRS, PAA, TAL, T, INTC, BAC, PCG, LI, MRO, AAPL, EMB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.03 to 13,044.2. The total After hours volume is currently 113,788,030 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $12.70, with 3,263,737 shares traded. F's current last sale is 90.71% of the target price of $14.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $9.85, with 2,363,817 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 70.36% of the target price of $14.



Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) is unchanged at $13.01, with 2,240,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAA is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $6.00, with 2,141,235 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 100.84% of the target price of $5.95.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $19.55, with 1,891,570 shares traded. T's current last sale is 87.87% of the target price of $22.25.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $32.53, with 1,752,622 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 116.18% of the target price of $28.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $27.92, with 1,553,216 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 73.96% of the target price of $37.75.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.05 at $16.73, with 1,417,894 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 92.94% of the target price of $18.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.07 at $23.56, with 1,372,258 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 72.49% of the target price of $32.5.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is +0.11 at $25.87, with 1,338,493 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $162.09, with 1,240,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.045 at $85.64, with 1,234,360 shares traded. This represents a 12.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.