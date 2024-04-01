After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2024 : RTX, KIM, HLF, CVS, SOLV, AAPL, INTC, AMZN, CSCO, AEM, QQQ, CTSH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.79 to 18,290.41. The total After hours volume is currently 79,460,953 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $97.76, with 2,393,951 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 106.26% of the target price of $92.



Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is +0.01 at $19.09, with 1,991,859 shares traded. KIM's current last sale is 86.77% of the target price of $22.



Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) is unchanged at $9.11, with 1,925,088 shares traded. HLF's current last sale is 70.08% of the target price of $13.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -3.08 at $76.48, with 1,731,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Solventum Corporation (SOLV) is +0.53 at $69.63, with 1,702,438 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $169.87, with 1,649,897 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $44.52, with 1,633,386 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 101.18% of the target price of $44.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.21 at $180.76, with 1,469,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $50.04, with 1,460,229 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.98% of the target price of $55.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is unchanged at $61.30, with 1,403,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.09 at $445.04, with 1,093,998 shares traded. This represents a 43.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $71.75, with 1,025,909 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 91.4% of the target price of $78.5.

