After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2022 : PBCT, MTDR, CPT, VIR, HOOD, WIT, MPC, EMBC, EXC, QQQ, BKD, BCS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.94 to 14,848.27. The total After hours volume is currently 120,266,546 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) is +0.05 at $19.46, with 36,773,551 shares traded. PBCT's current last sale is 102.42% of the target price of $19.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is -0.75 at $55.01, with 11,985,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTDR is in the "buy range".

Camden Property Trust (CPT) is +0.3 at $171.90, with 10,356,383 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPT is in the "buy range".

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) is unchanged at $25.30, with 7,349,254 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIR is in the "buy range".

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -0.05 at $13.45, with 5,996,416 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 32.02% of the target price of $42.

Wipro Limited (WIT) is unchanged at $7.89, with 5,036,670 shares traded. WIT's current last sale is 106.62% of the target price of $7.4.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $84.81, with 3,821,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) is -0.3 at $30.20, with 3,610,100 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $47.66, with 2,413,188 shares traded.EXC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 4/6/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 76 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.45 at $361.40, with 2,382,373 shares traded. This represents a 14.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is unchanged at $7.33, with 1,698,204 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 91.63% of the target price of $8.

Barclays PLC (BCS) is unchanged at $7.95, with 1,519,638 shares traded. BCS's current last sale is 66.81% of the target price of $11.9.

