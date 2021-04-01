After Hours Most Active for Apr 1, 2021 : UXIN, BAC, GSK, IQ, QQQ, IOVA, FOCS, KZR, ENLC, CFG, FTCH, ET

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .98 to 13,330.5. The total After hours volume is currently 72,625,370 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uxin Limited (UXIN) is +0.17 at $2.14, with 12,725,784 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $39.51, with 4,713,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +0.01 at $35.82, with 4,501,937 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 78.73% of the target price of $45.5.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.15 at $16.79, with 3,027,879 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 75.29% of the target price of $22.3.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $324.65, with 2,267,048 shares traded. This represents a 79.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is unchanged at $32.22, with 2,096,816 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IOVA is 7.799495; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) is unchanged at $43.25, with 2,016,336 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOCS is in the "buy range".



Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is unchanged at $5.98, with 1,907,048 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KZR is 10.226856; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) is unchanged at $4.46, with 1,730,503 shares traded. ENLC's current last sale is 111.5% of the target price of $4.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $44.94, with 1,702,282 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -0.4 at $52.50, with 1,646,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is -0.02 at $7.83, with 1,434,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".

