After Hours Most Active for Feb 6, 2025 : IP, AMZN, SNAP, NVDA, PINS, CNX, CIFR, BAC, BP, GOOGL, CMCSA, AAPL

February 06, 2025 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -25.28 to 21,748.78. The total After hours volume is currently 109,563,183 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

International Paper Company (IP) is -0.08 at $55.66, with 12,734,311 shares traded. IP's current last sale is 92.15% of the target price of $60.4.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -4.9411 at $233.89, with 8,433,852 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Amazon Expects FTC’s Verdict on MGM Acquisition by Mid-March: Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.03 at $10.66, with 7,664,153 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $13.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.03 at $128.71, with 6,793,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +5.43 at $39.02, with 4,616,912 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is unchanged at $29.17, with 2,870,451 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. CNX's current last sale is 97.23% of the target price of $30.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is -0.01 at $5.88, with 2,719,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $47.70, with 2,422,218 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is unchanged at $31.96, with 2,408,933 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.56% of the target price of $36.5.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.31 at $191.29, with 2,202,460 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $34.50, with 2,128,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0406 at $233.18, with 2,087,927 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.68% of the target price of $260.

