After Hours Most Active for Feb 5, 2026 : AMZN, IBIT, IREN, NVDA, DCH, TQQQ, RKT, U, QQQ, FIG, RBLX, T

February 05, 2026 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -40.67 to 25,035.1. The total After hours volume is currently 376,823,803 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -24.9375 at $197.75, with 27,432,829 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.14 at $35.96, with 19,754,588 shares traded. This represents a 1.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

IREN Limited (IREN) is -7.37 at $32.42, with 16,793,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.2303 at $170.65, with 13,889,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Dauch Corporation (DCH) is -0.01 at $8.20, with 9,057,521 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.42 at $46.22, with 8,050,461 shares traded. This represents a 164.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.4 at $18.80, with 7,953,133 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 78.33% of the target price of $24.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is -0.3363 at $22.87, with 7,732,540 shares traded.U is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.01 per share, which represents a -30 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -5.77 at $591.26, with 6,615,760 shares traded. This represents a 46.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Figma, Inc. (FIG) is -0.51 at $21.69, with 4,172,863 shares traded. FIG's current last sale is 47.15% of the target price of $46.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +4.44 at $65.01, with 4,116,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0318 at $27.34, with 3,865,047 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

