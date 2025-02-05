After Hours Most Active for Feb 5, 2025 : F, SNAP, NVDA, PFE, IP, CMCSA, INTC, BP, LUMN, QCOM, AAPL, MDLZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.03 to 21,644.13. The total After hours volume is currently 99,449,791 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.48 at $9.53, with 11,098,989 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0701 at $10.70, with 7,995,964 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82.31% of the target price of $13.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.08 at $124.75, with 6,091,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $26.48, with 5,664,078 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $30.5.



International Paper Company (IP) is +0.05 at $53.93, with 5,175,160 shares traded. IP's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $60.4.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $33.94, with 3,790,953 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0699 at $19.58, with 3,595,186 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. INTC's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $22.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is unchanged at $31.67, with 2,684,979 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 86.77% of the target price of $36.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.0301 at $4.94, with 2,611,650 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 106.81% of the target price of $4.625.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -2.87 at $172.99, with 2,434,500 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.25 at $232.22, with 2,203,487 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.32% of the target price of $260.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $57.43, with 2,022,231 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLZ is in the "buy range".

