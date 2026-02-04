After Hours Most Active for Feb 4, 2026 : SNAP, GRAB, GOOGL, NVDA, HBAN, GOOG, DHX, F, CTRA, AAPL, RKT, FCX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -215.1 to 24,333.59. The total After hours volume is currently 302,852,147 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.17 at $6.08, with 19,606,820 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $4.20, with 15,320,707 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.2903 at $331.75, with 14,462,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.46 at $177.65, with 11,925,342 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.112 at $19.13, with 10,213,535 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -1.38 at $331.96, with 7,725,462 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.67. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) is +0.49 at $2.15, with 7,176,226 shares traded. DHX's current last sale is 55.48% of the target price of $3.875.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0297 at $13.85, with 6,348,352 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/10/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.17 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) is -0.16 at $30.33, with 6,208,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.7941 at $274.70, with 5,828,653 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is unchanged at $20.00, with 5,174,877 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 83.33% of the target price of $24.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.8383 at $62.70, with 4,109,400 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.