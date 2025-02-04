After Hours Most Active for Feb 4, 2025 : NVDA, IP, SNAP, AMD, PCG, GOOGL, AAPL, AMDL, GOOG, VZ, BAC, SU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -117.29 to 21,449.63. The total After hours volume is currently 157,292,051 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7 at $119.35, with 16,585,908 shares traded.



International Paper Company (IP) is -0.04 at $53.85, with 15,204,635 shares traded.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.45 at $13.05, with 10,646,835 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -3.97 at $115.53, with 7,727,992 shares traded.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.08 at $15.26, with 6,748,574 shares traded.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -13.97 at $192.41, with 6,150,884 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.4599 at $232.34, with 5,000,880 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -0.5 at $6.81, with 4,131,988 shares traded. This represents a 4.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -13.56 at $194.15, with 3,691,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $39.81, with 3,140,268 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $46.76, with 3,096,604 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $38.15, with 2,934,341 shares traded.SU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.82 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.