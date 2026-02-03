After Hours Most Active for Feb 3, 2026 : AMD, SMCI, AAPL, SLB, NVDA, INTC, CMG, AMDL, NIO, PFE, ABT, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 152.73 to 25,043.97. The total After hours volume is currently 304,464,169 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -19.61 at $222.50, with 12,082,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +2.06 at $31.73, with 12,035,939 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 73.79% of the target price of $43.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.22 at $269.26, with 9,497,406 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.12 at $49.88, with 8,624,954 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.04 at $179.30, with 8,368,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.43 at $48.82, with 8,354,455 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 108.49% of the target price of $45.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -2.2862 at $36.88, with 6,203,079 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -3.12 at $16.18, with 6,181,547 shares traded. This represents a 484.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $4.54, with 3,777,840 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.31% of the target price of $6.55.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0498 at $25.72, with 3,572,015 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.86% of the target price of $28.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.52 at $108.50, with 3,236,452 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.15 at $46.10, with 3,150,237 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 96.04% of the target price of $48.

