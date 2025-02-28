After Hours Most Active for Feb 28, 2025 : AES, NU, PFE, MOS, T, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -26.81 to 20,857.6. The total After hours volume is currently 75,997,293 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The AES Corporation (AES) is +0.07 at $11.66, with 8,180,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.17 at $10.92, with 6,213,531 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 72.8% of the target price of $15.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $26.36, with 6,036,173 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.87% of the target price of $30.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is unchanged at $23.92, with 5,811,756 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 79.73% of the target price of $30.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0495 at $27.36, with 5,027,470 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $23.60, with 4,822,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. KVUE's current last sale is 102.61% of the target price of $23.

