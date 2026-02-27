After Hours Most Active for Feb 27, 2026 : NVDA, AAPL, HKD, BAC, GOOG, INTC, BAX, NFLX, T, CCC, WTRG, DT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.62 to 24,967.98. The total After hours volume is currently 514,269,718 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.61 at $177.80, with 27,088,981 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.63 at $263.55, with 12,164,911 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.8 at $2.55, with 11,469,061 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.0665 at $49.76, with 11,394,742 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -2.68 at $308.75, with 11,259,661 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.22 at $45.39, with 10,879,165 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.87% of the target price of $45.



Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is -0.03 at $20.34, with 10,693,674 shares traded. BAX's current last sale is 101.7% of the target price of $20.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is -0.67 at $95.57, with 9,986,846 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $28.00, with 9,788,171 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) is +0.09 at $5.92, with 9,495,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCC is in the "buy range".



Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) is unchanged at $39.97, with 9,302,238 shares traded. WTRG's current last sale is 95.17% of the target price of $42.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is -0.01 at $35.91, with 8,397,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.29. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".

