After Hours Most Active for Feb 27, 2026 : AIV, XYZ, DELL, T, IONQ, NAT, XELLL

February 27, 2026 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -27.89 to 24,932.15. The total After hours volume is currently 315,208,735 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is -0.01 at $5.79, with 18,555,328 shares traded.AIV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/2/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025.

Block, Inc. (XYZ) is +12.8272 at $67.36, with 6,156,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XYZ is in the "buy range".

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is +14.05 at $135.50, with 4,959,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.07 at $27.53, with 4,049,345 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.88 at $40.00, with 3,932,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is -0.03 at $5.37, with 3,703,301 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XELLL) is -0.02 at $25.06, with 100,000 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

