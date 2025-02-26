After Hours Most Active for Feb 26, 2025 : NVDA, AAPL, BABA, RBLX, NKE, PFE, GOOGL, BAC, SNOW, KDP, NVDL, AVGO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.06 to 21,147.98. The total After hours volume is currently 116,458,282 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.78 at $132.06, with 12,897,836 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.77 at $239.59, with 4,665,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.6. AAPL's current last sale is 92.15% of the target price of $260.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.81 at $139.89, with 3,710,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.0987 at $59.68, with 3,646,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.08 at $81.25, with 2,680,617 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 99.09% of the target price of $82.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0599 at $26.36, with 2,461,356 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.87% of the target price of $30.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.37 at $173.10, with 2,353,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $43.99, with 2,352,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +18.51 at $184.70, with 2,313,562 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is -0.74 at $33.00, with 1,927,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +0.76 at $58.40, with 1,923,224 shares traded. This represents a 106.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +1.06 at $214.00, with 1,618,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

