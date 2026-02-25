After Hours Most Active for Feb 25, 2026 : NVDA, NU, TTD, BAC, NVD, F, CRM, TQQQ, IONQ, BMY, ERIC, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -36.79 to 24,997.58. The total After hours volume is currently 327,942,788 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.36 at $195.92, with 54,181,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -1.0501 at $15.60, with 18,439,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -3.91 at $21.25, with 10,548,668 shares traded. TTD's current last sale is 42.5% of the target price of $50.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1166 at $51.57, with 7,280,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0164 at $6.23, with 7,176,410 shares traded. This represents a 1.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0099 at $14.44, with 6,360,799 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. F's current last sale is 106.96% of the target price of $13.5.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -8.74 at $183.01, with 5,464,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.41 at $51.46, with 5,243,575 shares traded. This represents a 194.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.4692 at $36.06, with 4,967,232 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.2698 at $61.03, with 4,703,987 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.63. BMY's current last sale is 99.24% of the target price of $61.5.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.09 at $11.10, with 4,622,481 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ERIC is 7.75792; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $274.20, with 4,609,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

