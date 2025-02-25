After Hours Most Active for Feb 25, 2025 : HIMS, T, VZ, SCHW, BAC, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 54.8 to 21,142.05. The total After hours volume is currently 120,526,071 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.1499 at $39.71, with 4,208,715 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $26.62, with 4,012,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $43.72, with 3,320,441 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.03 at $79.03, with 2,744,306 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $43.98, with 2,554,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $9.41, with 2,393,916 shares traded.

