After Hours Most Active for Feb 24, 2025 : NVDA, VZ, SNDK, HIMS, PBR, AAPL, NEM, F, CMCSA, NU, WBA, SMCI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.41 to 21,353.49. The total After hours volume is currently 195,048,511 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.081 at $130.36, with 18,385,116 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $43.32, with 9,820,350 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 94.17% of the target price of $46.



Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) is unchanged at $48.60, with 8,772,574 shares traded.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -9.4401 at $41.87, with 6,265,086 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 161.04% of the target price of $26.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.02 at $14.57, with 6,089,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.82 at $247.92, with 5,199,695 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 95.35% of the target price of $260.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is +0.04 at $44.08, with 4,714,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEM is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $9.34, with 4,674,956 shares traded. F's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $10.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.30, with 4,516,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $11.05, with 4,369,280 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 69.06% of the target price of $16.



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is -0.02 at $10.80, with 3,951,686 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 98.18% of the target price of $11.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.39 at $51.22, with 3,805,766 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 110.15% of the target price of $46.5.

