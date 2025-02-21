After Hours Most Active for Feb 21, 2025 : T, BAC, NEE, TAC, PFE, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.86 to 21,606.22. The total After hours volume is currently 163,864,953 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $26.59, with 5,151,310 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $44.81, with 5,131,215 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.03 at $71.55, with 3,201,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is unchanged at $10.90, with 3,155,449 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.11 at $26.19, with 3,117,961 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 85.87% of the target price of $30.5.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.04 at $15.95, with 2,768,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

