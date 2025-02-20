After Hours Most Active for Feb 20, 2025 : IRT, CDE, RIVN, UMC, CMCSA, NVDA, CSCO, SMCI, AVGO, XOM, KO, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.86 to 22,079.92. The total After hours volume is currently 105,292,245 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $20.75, with 7,071,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.0303 at $6.13, with 5,948,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.24 at $13.85, with 5,941,606 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Report: Rivian Raises Vehicle Prices by up to 20%; Shares Sink 8.4%



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.02 at $6.53, with 5,310,899 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 92.62% of the target price of $7.05.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $36.41, with 4,417,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is unchanged at $140.11, with 3,185,650 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.08 at $64.59, with 2,364,794 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is unchanged at $59.27, with 2,137,262 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 127.46% of the target price of $46.5.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is unchanged at $226.74, with 2,130,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.1 at $112.10, with 1,948,927 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.03 at $70.01, with 1,894,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is unchanged at $4.99, with 1,870,235 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 84.22% of the target price of $5.925.

