After Hours Most Active for Feb 2, 2026 : GRAB, PLTR, AXL, NVDA, AAPL, WMT, MSFT, JOBY, VICI, XOM, CVE, TJX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -40.99 to 25,297.63. The total After hours volume is currently 284,510,383 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $4.43, with 41,372,323 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +10.29 at $158.05, with 18,561,212 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 77.1% of the target price of $205.



American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) is +0.11 at $8.09, with 14,237,811 shares traded. AXL's current last sale is 89.89% of the target price of $9.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.64 at $186.25, with 14,149,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.24 at $268.77, with 9,302,901 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.0611 at $124.00, with 6,380,108 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.53 at $423.90, with 5,183,939 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.18 at $10.74, with 5,009,438 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 107.4% of the target price of $10.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.1687 at $28.12, with 4,883,140 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.2225 at $138.62, with 4,560,344 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.26 at $19.20, with 4,515,486 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is unchanged at $150.17, with 4,265,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.