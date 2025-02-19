News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Feb 19, 2025 : NIO, XPEV, UMC, NVDA, BILI, SMCI, PLTR, AAPL, PFE, CDE, INTC, BA^A

February 19, 2025 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -40.13 to 22,135.47. The total After hours volume is currently 125,316,539 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0097 at $4.38, with 40,540,372 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.39% of the target price of $4.9.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.02 at $17.97, with 5,798,215 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is unchanged at $6.47, with 5,338,046 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 91.77% of the target price of $7.05.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.36 at $138.87, with 5,245,621 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/26/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.79 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.03 at $20.36, with 5,218,205 shares traded.BILI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.03 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.45 at $59.80, with 4,199,459 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 128.6% of the target price of $46.5.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2 at $112.26, with 3,900,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. PLTR's current last sale is 118.17% of the target price of $95.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.24 at $244.63, with 2,981,994 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 94.09% of the target price of $260.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.09 at $25.80, with 2,729,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. PFE's current last sale is 84.59% of the target price of $30.5.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is -0.01 at $6.34, with 2,724,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $25.69, with 2,071,855 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 116.77% of the target price of $22.

Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is -0.104 at $63.15, with 1,907,465 shares traded.

