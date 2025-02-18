After Hours Most Active for Feb 18, 2025 : T, NVDA, AAPL, KGC, CSX, XOM, BHC, EXC, PFE, AMZN, CNQ, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -42.32 to 22,122.29. The total After hours volume is currently 182,661,300 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.049 at $26.02, with 13,854,492 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.4103 at $138.99, with 11,578,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $244.59, with 10,336,018 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 94.07% of the target price of $260.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $11.29, with 6,214,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.64, with 5,658,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.1299 at $110.01, with 5,180,151 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $6.36, with 5,102,042 shares traded.BHC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.12 per share, which represents a 115 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exelon Corporation (EXC) is unchanged at $42.70, with 4,217,940 shares traded. EXC's current last sale is 97.05% of the target price of $44.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $25.53, with 3,840,368 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. PFE's current last sale is 83.7% of the target price of $30.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.2301 at $226.42, with 3,824,888 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is unchanged at $30.41, with 3,751,222 shares traded. CNQ's current last sale is 75.55% of the target price of $40.25.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.09 at $27.48, with 3,663,495 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 124.91% of the target price of $22.

