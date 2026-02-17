After Hours Most Active for Feb 17, 2026 : PBPH, PBOG, AAPL, EUFN, PBEU, NVDA, KVUE, B, T, CVE, PCG, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.39 to 24,892.48. The total After hours volume is currently 291,430,977 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Portfolio Building Block World Pharma and Biotech Index ETF (PBPH) is -0.0794 at $27.25, with 16,318,615 shares traded. This represents a 12.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Portfolio Building Block Integrated Oil and Gas and Exploratio (PBOG) is -0.0932 at $29.37, with 10,933,404 shares traded. This represents a 20.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.49 at $264.37, with 10,614,455 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is -0.2581 at $37.07, with 10,337,835 shares traded. This represents a 51.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Portfolio Building Block European Banks Index ETF (PBEU) is -0.1815 at $29.73, with 8,648,271 shares traded. This represents a 15.08% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.46 at $186.43, with 8,315,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.1072 at $18.52, with 6,280,590 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 102.87% of the target price of $18.



Barrick Mining Corporation (B) is -0.03 at $46.62, with 5,439,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for B is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $28.66, with 5,035,991 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.01 at $21.59, with 4,290,887 shares traded.CVE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 5 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.1 at $18.12, with 3,588,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0044 at $16.82, with 3,365,908 shares traded.NU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

