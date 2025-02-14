After Hours Most Active for Feb 14, 2025 : NVDA, INTC, AAPL, WBD, TLT, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .09 to 22,114.78. The total After hours volume is currently 102,883,768 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.111 at $138.74, with 6,286,493 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $23.63, with 4,786,934 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 112.52% of the target price of $21.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3 at $244.90, with 3,421,578 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 94.19% of the target price of $260.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is -0.02 at $10.32, with 2,137,656 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 80.94% of the target price of $12.75.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $89.15, with 2,010,256 shares traded. This represents a 5.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.07 at $228.75, with 1,936,663 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.38. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

