After Hours Most Active for Feb 13, 2026 : NVDA, AGNC, AAPL, NFLX, AMZN, JNJ, GRAB, T, MFC, CRM, BAC, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.28 to 24,707.88. The total After hours volume is currently 242,039,674 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.07 at $182.88, with 8,087,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is +0.02 at $11.38, with 7,203,120 shares traded. AGNC's current last sale is 94.83% of the target price of $12.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.4795 at $255.30, with 7,021,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.88. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.1 at $76.97, with 6,240,921 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1599 at $198.95, with 5,195,649 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +1.27 at $244.72, with 4,575,131 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $4.13, with 4,434,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0207 at $28.71, with 4,319,159 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.09 at $36.86, with 2,341,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +0.08 at $189.80, with 1,935,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $52.59, with 1,841,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.0001 at $49.01, with 1,822,438 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.23. VZ's current last sale is 101.05% of the target price of $48.5.

