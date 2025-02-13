After Hours Most Active for Feb 13, 2025 : CDE, NVDA, TD, AAPL, SCHW, MFC, MSFT, ALTM, BAC, ABNB, INTC, AVGO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -33.17 to 21,997.55. The total After hours volume is currently 117,369,345 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $7.22, with 18,516,234 shares traded.CDE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a -2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1895 at $135.10, with 4,859,112 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is unchanged at $59.93, with 3,957,877 shares traded. TD's current last sale is 96.68% of the target price of $61.986.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.08 at $241.45, with 3,424,733 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 92.87% of the target price of $260.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $81.57, with 3,341,447 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. SCHW's current last sale is 89.64% of the target price of $91.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $29.64, with 3,247,725 shares traded.MFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/19/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.54 at $410.00, with 3,038,245 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.0099 at $5.81, with 2,890,842 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $46.40, with 2,697,368 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is +19.63 at $160.67, with 2,643,203 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 114.76% of the target price of $140.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.1189 at $24.01, with 2,509,587 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 114.34% of the target price of $21.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.6 at $235.20, with 2,436,225 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

