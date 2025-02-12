After Hours Most Active for Feb 12, 2025 : NIO, LCID, SCHW, UMC, HOOD, NVDA, GRAB, BILI, MBLY, ALTM, SNAP, RDDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 30.71 to 21,749.97. The total After hours volume is currently 159,574,251 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.02 at $4.19, with 34,483,551 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.51% of the target price of $4.9.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.0097 at $2.86, with 31,188,806 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 95.34% of the target price of $3.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.08 at $82.20, with 11,579,985 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. SCHW's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $90.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is unchanged at $6.03, with 7,419,662 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 85.53% of the target price of $7.05.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +6.79 at $62.70, with 6,292,893 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2703 at $130.87, with 4,963,061 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $5.02, with 4,920,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.08 at $18.81, with 4,551,785 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BILI is in the "buy range".



Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) is -0.03 at $16.69, with 3,935,268 shares traded. MBLY's current last sale is 90.22% of the target price of $18.5.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.0102 at $5.80, with 2,575,816 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0099 at $10.72, with 2,414,929 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. SNAP's current last sale is 82.46% of the target price of $13.



Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -30.97 at $185.50, with 2,206,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDDT is in the "buy range".

