After Hours Most Active for Feb 11, 2026 : PANW, DCH, RIG, FSLY, AVDL, CSCO, GRAB, NVDA, F, T, RNG, AMCR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 78.41 to 24,766.02. The total After hours volume is currently 240,590,053 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is +0.39 at $165.69, with 10,199,378 shares traded.PANW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/17/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dauch Corporation (DCH) is +0.26 at $8.85, with 9,817,933 shares traded.DCH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/13/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.07 per share, which represents a -6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.0497 at $6.05, with 8,519,255 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 134.44% of the target price of $4.5.



Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is +3.31 at $12.62, with 7,087,858 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is +0.01 at $21.65, with 6,167,852 shares traded. AVDL's current last sale is 101.88% of the target price of $21.25.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -6.49 at $79.05, with 6,072,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.13 at $4.10, with 4,962,223 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.57 at $190.62, with 4,626,507 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0497 at $13.80, with 4,174,020 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. F's current last sale is 102.22% of the target price of $13.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.1106 at $28.36, with 3,939,450 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is unchanged at $28.11, with 3,593,763 shares traded. RNG's current last sale is 87.84% of the target price of $32.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is -0.06 at $50.03, with 3,071,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".

