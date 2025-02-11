News & Insights

After-Hours
PCG

After Hours Most Active for Feb 11, 2025 : PCG, IP, PFE, YMM, NU, BEKE

February 11, 2025 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.7 to 21,700.22. The total After hours volume is currently 140,820,879 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $15.78, with 3,434,327 shares traded.PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/13/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.31 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

International Paper Company (IP) is unchanged at $55.64, with 2,463,714 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0001 at $25.53, with 2,371,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is unchanged at $12.26, with 2,294,204 shares traded.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.03 at $13.91, with 2,138,196 shares traded.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $19.47, with 1,978,787 shares traded.

