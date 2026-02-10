After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2026 : LYFT, HOOD, WBD, MSFT, STIM, WMT, F, THS, QXO, NCLH, OWL, B

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.23 to 25,186.03. The total After hours volume is currently 424,461,299 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -2.9 at $13.95, with 12,553,802 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 58.13% of the target price of $24.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is -6.559 at $79.04, with 10,956,780 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $27.80, with 10,925,232 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 95.86% of the target price of $29.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.4 at $414.67, with 9,165,447 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is +0.5997 at $2.06, with 7,918,155 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STIM is 7.921262; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.2 at $126.90, with 6,875,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0897 at $13.66, with 5,659,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.38. F's current last sale is 101.18% of the target price of $13.5.



Treehouse Foods, Inc. (THS) is -0.01 at $24.42, with 5,588,756 shares traded. THS's current last sale is 108.53% of the target price of $22.5.



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is unchanged at $23.21, with 5,027,234 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.0185 at $23.58, with 4,844,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NCLH is in the "buy range".



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is +0.03 at $13.00, with 4,179,242 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OWL is in the "buy range".



Barrick Mining Corporation (B) is +0.18 at $47.13, with 3,743,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for B is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.