After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2025 : INTC, PINS, NVDA, MSFT, PFE, WBD, IP, PLTR, AAPL, ALTM, FCX, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.78 to 21,748.95. The total After hours volume is currently 150,513,475 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $19.72, with 8,249,950 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.64% of the target price of $22.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.2399 at $39.40, with 7,390,837 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.13 at $133.44, with 6,709,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.06 at $412.16, with 5,730,076 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $25.86, with 5,473,859 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 84.79% of the target price of $30.5.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $9.98, with 5,413,168 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 78.27% of the target price of $12.75.



International Paper Company (IP) is unchanged at $54.81, with 3,679,172 shares traded. IP's current last sale is 90.75% of the target price of $60.4.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3888 at $117.04, with 3,481,634 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 146.3% of the target price of $80.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $227.52, with 3,332,593 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 87.51% of the target price of $260.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +0.02 at $5.77, with 2,853,344 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 98.63% of the target price of $5.85.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $38.46, with 2,559,460 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 76.92% of the target price of $50.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $10.73, with 2,405,290 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.