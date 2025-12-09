After Hours Most Active for Dec 9, 2025 : GRAB, SLB, NVDA, INTC, AVGO, WMT, VICI, INFY, PRMB, HBAN, BAC, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.1 to 25,755.34. The total After hours volume is currently 245,815,738 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $5.14, with 26,724,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is -0.2 at $38.10, with 9,783,987 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.65 at $184.32, with 9,572,022 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0701 at $40.43, with 6,824,740 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 110.77% of the target price of $36.5.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.6299 at $405.66, with 5,804,355 shares traded.AVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.49 per share, which represents a 125 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.02 at $115.08, with 5,235,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.02 at $27.78, with 5,214,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.75, with 5,152,788 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 98.61% of the target price of $18.



Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) is +0.1084 at $15.88, with 4,224,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PRMB is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is -0.01 at $16.98, with 4,053,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0099 at $53.55, with 3,628,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.42 at $303.83, with 3,210,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

