After Hours Most Active for Dec 5, 2024 : NIO, XPEV, SMCI, T, UMC, NVDA, BAC, ERIC, LRCX, APLS, AMZN, PATH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.87 to 21,418.35. The total After hours volume is currently 118,396,680 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.01 at $4.62, with 40,492,948 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 77% of the target price of $6.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.01 at $12.55, with 8,793,034 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 90.61% of the target price of $13.85.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.07 at $41.21, with 6,898,571 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 99.9% of the target price of $41.25.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $23.79, with 6,221,593 shares traded. T's current last sale is 99.13% of the target price of $24.



United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is unchanged at $6.59, with 5,606,569 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.3109 at $144.75, with 4,104,598 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $46.99, with 3,390,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.04 at $8.49, with 2,759,660 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 132.66% of the target price of $6.4.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is unchanged at $75.21, with 2,444,349 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is unchanged at $33.45, with 2,119,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLS is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.3 at $220.25, with 2,060,161 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.53 at $15.48, with 1,927,558 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat

